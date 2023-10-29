Attempts to politicise Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack won't work says DMK

Addressing a rally as part of his En Mann, En Makkal padayatra in Tiruchengode in Namakkal district on Saturday night, Annamalai said, "This incident and the deteriorating law and order in the state are among the several crucial issues before the people in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

The 2024 Lok Sabha election was not an ordinary one, and the breakdown of law and order would also reflect at the time of poll, he said.