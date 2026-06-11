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Bharathiraja laid to rest in Theni; thousands bid farewell to master of rural cinema

Thousands of fans, well-wishers, and film personalities gathered at his native village to bid a final farewell.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTamil CinemaFilmmakerBharathiraja

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