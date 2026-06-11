Bharathiraja laid to rest in Theni; thousands bid farewell to master of rural cinema

<p>Theni: Legendary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil">Tamil</a> filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharathiraja">Bharathiraja</a> was laid to rest with full state honours at his farmhouse located between Devadanapatti and Batlagundu on Thursday afternoon.</p>.<p>The 84-year-old veteran director, fondly known as Iyakkunar Imayam (Pinnacle of Directors), passed away in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a> on Wednesday following age-related health complications.</p>.<p>As announced by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> government, full state honours were accorded to the iconic filmmaker.</p>.<p>In a deeply emotional send-off, a 72-round salute was rendered by 24 police personnel as a mark of respect for his monumental contribution to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-cinema">Indian cinema</a>.</p>.<p>Earlier, the district administration and senior officials laid wreaths on behalf of the state government.</p>.Bharathiraja | The director who took Tamil cinema from swanky studios to real villages.<p>Thousands of fans, well-wishers, and film personalities gathered at his native village to bid a final farewell.</p>.<p>Prominent among them were lyricist Vairamuthu, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman, and actor Radikaa Sarathkumar.</p>.<p>Before being brought to Theni, his mortal remains were kept at his Chennai residence, where top political leaders and film personalities, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a>, paid their last respects.</p>.<p>Bharathiraja, a recipient of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/padma-shri">Padma Shri</a> and six National Film Awards, is credited with revolutionising Tamil cinema by shifting its focus from studio sets to realistic, rural storytelling.</p>