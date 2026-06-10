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Bharathiraja, veteran Tamil film director, producer, passes away

A multiple national award winner, known for his predominantly rural content, Bharathiraja was fondly addressed as 'Iyakkunar Imayam' (pinnacle among directors).
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 04:06 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 04:06 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsTamil NaduObituaryBharathirajafilm directorTamil film industry

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