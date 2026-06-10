Bharathirajaa, veteran Tamil film director, producer, passes away

<p>Veteran Tamil film director, producer and screen writer Bharathirajaa died on Wednesday due to age-related complications in Chennai.</p><p>The actor-director, known as a trendsetter for his choice of stories and their treatment, died at his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai </a>residence. He was 84.</p><p>A multiple national award winner known for his predominantly rural content, Bharathirajaa shot to fame with his maiden directorial venture <em>16 Vayathinile</em> in 1977. Top actors Kamal Haasan and Sridevi were the lead pair, with superstar Rajinikanth playing the villain in a film that went on to rule the box office. The film is rated one among the best Tamil films even today.</p>.Bharathiraja never accepted me as a good actor: Rajinikanth.<p>The Padma Shri recipient was fondly addressed as "Iyakkunar Imayam", which roughly translates as "pinnacle among directors".</p><p>Born as Chinnasaamy Periyamaya Thevar in 1941, Bharathirajaa started his film career as an assistant to Kannada filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal.</p><p>He went on to introduce several new actors in Tamil films. Bharathirajaa had a unique feature of introducing female leads whose names start with 'R', such as Radha and Revathi, in his films.</p><p>Bharathirajaa won six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards (South), and six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, among others. </p><p>Though he had kept away from direction in the last many years, Bharathirajaa took to acting, starring along side top actors, including Dhanush in his mega hit <em>Thiruchitrambalam</em>.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>