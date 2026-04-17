<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK </a>supports the Women’s Reservation Bill but termed the BJP-led Union Government’s convening of a special session in the midst of assembly elections as “optics” and not intent. </p><p>He said the Special Session was convened over two and a half years after the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, only to confirm that it cannot be implemented without a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/census%20">Census</a> and delimitation.</p><p>“We want the Women’s Reservation Bill to be implemented now. Tamil Nadu was among the earliest to implement reservation for women in local bodies,” he said. </p>.MK Stalin accuses Centre of trying to use women's quota as 'weapon,' slams EPS over delimitation.<p>The CM added that the DMK’s concern was with delimitation, which requires careful thought to ensure it is fair, especially for southern states. </p><p>“We asked for consultation, clarity, and consensus. At the very least, the Bill could have been delinked and implemented. The NDA could have delinked it. They chose not to.</p><p>They could have used this time to consult states on delimitation. They chose not to. They could have addressed these concerns in the Bill. They chose not to,” he added.</p><p>“This is not justice. This is not intent. This is optics. Women in Tamil Nadu see through this. Women across India are not a vote bank. They are watching,” the CM said. </p><p>The truth is simple, Stalin said, the BJP could have delivered. It chose not to.</p><p>On Delimitation, Stalin said it was about representation, and about who gets a voice in India’s democracy. </p><p>“It must strengthen the Union, not weaken its balance. Guided by Periyar, inspired by Anna, and strengthened by Kalaignar, Tamil Nadu has always stood for justice, dignity, and federalism,” Stalin said. </p><p>“We never opposed delimitation. We asked for fairness, for a process that is consulted, thought through, and agreed upon. Not one pushed through for political gain,” he added. </p>