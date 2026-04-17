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'BJP chose not to deliver on Women’s quota bill': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pins blame on government

The CM added that the DMK’s concern was with delimitation, which requires careful thought to ensure it is fair, especially for southern states.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 16:38 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduMK StalinIndia Politicsdelimitation

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