BJP condemns arrest of party functionaries over removal of flagpole in Chennai

Meanwhile, Annamalai announced that his party would erect 10,000 flagpoles across the state and that the final one would be erected at Panaiyur where it was "forcibly removed by the police."

"The draconian & fascist DMK Government should understand that it is no match to the resilience & perseverance of a BJP karyakartha. Our party flag is a symbol of integrity & sacrifice, and every BJP karyakartha will hold it high with a sense of pride. By taking one down in Panaiyur, you've let 10,000 more to emerge!" he said in a post on social media platform X.