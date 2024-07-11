BJP doesn’t learn despite electoral setbacks: Stalin reacts to Tamil Nadu's tussle with Centre over funds

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday accused the BJP of not “learning lessons” despite successive electoral failures in the state by citing the Union Government’s refusal to grant funds to key projects like Phase-II of Chennai Metro.

In his speech at a government event in Dharmapuri, Stalin said the BJP should move beyond “spreading hate” in the society and function as a government for all at least after the party was reduced to 240 seats in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

He also accused the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu of being “envious” of the DMK government because of its performance and said that was the reason that they are spreading “canards” against the dispensation.