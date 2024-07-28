BJP functionary hacked to death by four-member gang in Tamil Nadu

Sivaganga: A senior member of the BJP was hacked to death by a four-member gang, near here, police said on Sunday.

As many as eight special teams have been formed to nab the culprits, a senior police officer said.

"The incident occurred on Saturday night when the victim was travelling to his home in M Vilankulam on his motorcycle. After purchasing some products in the local market, he was travelling to his home which is four kilometres away from the spot where the incident occurred. He died on the spot," the official told PTI.