BJP govt 'going beyond limits' in imposing Hindi, says Tamil Nadu CM; slams naming arch as 'Kartavya Dwar'

Stalin said, 'We need to teach these people who are trying to undermine the self-respect of Tamils a proper lesson.'
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 12:06 IST
Published 04 March 2026, 12:06 IST
