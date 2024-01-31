BJP to stitch Third Front in Tamil Nadu; to focus on increasing vote share

“We hope all these parties will be part of our alliance. While we will welcome people who want to join us, we won’t walk the extra mile this time in dealing with alliance parties. We want to grow on our own in the state and we are working towards that,” a senior party leader told DH.

A clear picture on the alliance question is expected by February-end when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Tamil Nadu to participate in a rally in Tiruppur to mark the end of state unit chief K Annamalai’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra.

But the focus, the leader said, is to increase the BJP’s vote share in the state as part of the efforts to emerge as an alternative to the Dravidian parties by using the 2024 elections as the springboard for the party’s future in Tamil Nadu

“We are already working in constituencies like Nilgiris (SC), South Chennai, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli where we believe we have a chance. And now, we are also focussing on constituencies like Vellore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi in northern Tamil Nadu,” the second leader said.

BJP is likely to field Union Minister of State L Murugan from Nilgiris, a seat currently held by DMK’s A Raja, and has identified candidates for a few more seats. “Our election offices for over half-a-dozen constituencies will be opened in the next two weeks. We will sit with our potential alliance partners in mid-February and decide on the number and seats,” the first leader added.

He said the party is “quite enthused” over the response to state chief K Annamalai’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra, especially in the past few weeks in the northern parts of the state. The BJP has so far been focussing in the western and southern regions, where it commands some influence.

BJP has been contesting elections alone in Tamil Nadu since 2006 except for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when it cobbled up a coalition with PMK and DMDK, and in the 2019 and 2021 polls when it aligned with the AIADMK.

The AIADMK snapped ties with BJP and quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2023, blaming Annamalai’s consistent attack on Dravidian legends and insisting on sticking to the AIADMK’s core ideology.