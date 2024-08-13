BJP's ally Devanathan Yadav arrested by TN Economic Offences wing police

The arrest followed protests and also complaints from several aggrieved investors who claimed that a financial institution that Yadav headed -- Mylapore Hindu Saswat Nidhi Limited -- cheated them with the promise of an attractive higher rate of interest on their deposits.

Devanathan Yadav, who runs a political outfit Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam, allied with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll and was fielded from Sivaganga constituency.

Reacting to the arrest, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said his party was committed to ensuring justice for the investors of the Mylapore Hindu Saswat Nidhi Limited.