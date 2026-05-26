BJP's Annamalai demands rollback of CBSE's new three-language rule for class IX students
On May 15, 2026, the CBSE issued a notification to all affiliated schools introducing a third compulsory language for class IX students from the current academic year, advancing a deadline that was previously set for 2029-30.
In April 2026, when the CBSE announced that three languages for Class VI students shall be made compulsory and 2 of the three languages shall be native to India, I was one amongst many who welcomed this decision that allows Children to learn multiple languages from a young age,… https://t.co/fBiDPjZhxgpic.twitter.com/LICAtI6Ydl