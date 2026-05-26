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BJP's Annamalai demands rollback of CBSE's new three-language rule for class IX students

On May 15, 2026, the CBSE issued a notification to all affiliated schools introducing a third compulsory language for class IX students from the current academic year, advancing a deadline that was previously set for 2029-30.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 12:44 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndia PoliticsK AnnamalaiCBSEThree language formula

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