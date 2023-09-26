Blaming Annamalai, AIADMK walks out of NDA

An assertive Annamalai began criticising the AIADMK and EPS in public much to the discomfiture of the regional party and its cadre. The ties between the two parties hit rock bottom when Annamalai indirectly called Jayalalithaa “corrupt” leading to the AIADMK passing a resolution against him, but the last nail in the coffin was his recent statement on Annadurai.

Annamalai claimed the DMK’s founder had in 1956 apologised for his anti-Hindu comment after being pointed out by freedom fighter and Forward Bloc leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. The AIADMK called it an “outright lie” and demanded an apology from Annamalai, who rejected it.

Ever since the two parties came together in 2019, the AIADMK cadre has been unhappy as the BJP is still viewed as a “Hindu, Hindutva” outfit in Tamil Nadu and the tie-up alienated the minorities from the party. Many leaders openly called the BJP a “baggage” to the AIADMK and believe that the one of major reasons for the party’s successive electoral defeats is due to the alliance with the saffron party. The AIADMK also didn't like the BJP flirting with its rebel leaders like O Panneerselvam, T T V Dhinakaran, and V K Sasikala, and trying to bring them into the NDA.

BJP fishing in AIADMK’s troubled waters after the death of Jayalalithaa by splitting the party and uniting it at its own whims and fancies irked the cadre and public at large. It is also an open secret that EPS survived as Chief Minister till the AIADMK won nine seats in a by-election in 2019 only because of the BJP, which went out of its way to save the government.