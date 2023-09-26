Blaming Annamalai, AIADMK walks out of NDA

Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party, AIADMK, on Monday severed its ties with the BJP and walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), pinning the blame on Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai’s consistent attack on Dravidian legends and the party’s core ideology for its decision.
“The AIADMK is ending the alliance with the BJP and walking out of the NDA to respect the sentiments of our two crore cadres,” AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy announced at the party headquarters, reading out from a resolution passed at a high-level meeting chaired by party supremo Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Munusamy had to pause his interaction with the media more than once as excited AIADMK cadres continued to burst crackers and shouted slogans in favour of the “historic” decision. “The AIADMK will form an alliance under Palaniswami to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Munusamy added.
The resolution singled out Annamalai, though it didn’t name him, for the decision to end the alliance which was stitched in 2019, three years after the death of J Jayalalithaa. AIADMK becomes the latest regional party of the BJP to quit the alliance due to the saffron party’s high ambitions and the pattern of growing at the cost of allies as seen in states like Maharashtra.
“For the past one year, the BJP’s state unit has been deliberately defaming our party veterans C N Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa and criticising our ideology. It has also been criticising our party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and belittling the state conference held in August much to the anguish of our cadres,” the resolution read.
The decision by the AIADMK comes at a time it was facing constant criticism of weaning away from the Dravidian ideology and means that the BJP will lead a Third Front, which will eventually split the Opposition votes, and might help the DMK alliance.
The ruling party may also come under pressure from its allies to be “generous” in seat-sharing for the 2024 polls, while AIADMK will have a tough task in retaining the existing alliance partners, who will be wooed by the BJP.
The AIADMK’s decision came after the BJP ignored several complaints made by the party against Annamalai – the Dravidian party did ask the saffron outfit to appoint a replacement for C T Ravi, who was removed as General Secretary (TN) so that EPS can directly deal with him, bypassing the state unit chief.
Annamalai refused to comment on AIADMK’s decision, saying the BJP’s Central leadership will speak on the issue. “I will speak about this at a later stage,” he added. The AIADMK-BJP ties have been under strain for the past one year, especially after the saffron party went solo in the 2022 urban local body elections.
An assertive Annamalai began criticising the AIADMK and EPS in public much to the discomfiture of the regional party and its cadre. The ties between the two parties hit rock bottom when Annamalai indirectly called Jayalalithaa “corrupt” leading to the AIADMK passing a resolution against him, but the last nail in the coffin was his recent statement on Annadurai.
Annamalai claimed the DMK’s founder had in 1956 apologised for his anti-Hindu comment after being pointed out by freedom fighter and Forward Bloc leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. The AIADMK called it an “outright lie” and demanded an apology from Annamalai, who rejected it.
Ever since the two parties came together in 2019, the AIADMK cadre has been unhappy as the BJP is still viewed as a “Hindu, Hindutva” outfit in Tamil Nadu and the tie-up alienated the minorities from the party. Many leaders openly called the BJP a “baggage” to the AIADMK and believe that the one of major reasons for the party’s successive electoral defeats is due to the alliance with the saffron party. The AIADMK also didn't like the BJP flirting with its rebel leaders like O Panneerselvam, T T V Dhinakaran, and V K Sasikala, and trying to bring them into the NDA.
BJP fishing in AIADMK’s troubled waters after the death of Jayalalithaa by splitting the party and uniting it at its own whims and fancies irked the cadre and public at large. It is also an open secret that EPS survived as Chief Minister till the AIADMK won nine seats in a by-election in 2019 only because of the BJP, which went out of its way to save the government.