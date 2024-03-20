Bomb remarks: TN police book Shobha Karandlaje for 'promoting enmity,' BJP leader apologises

On Tuesday, she had said in Bengaluru that "law and order in Karnataka has deteriorated. People who come from Tamil Nadu plant bombs here, people from Delhi chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans and people who come from Kerala were involved in acid attacks."

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime wing of Madurai Police booked the senior BJP leader under various sections of the IPC, including section 153 (a), which pertains to "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony."

The FIR was lodged against her based on a complaint, police said.