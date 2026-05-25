Book sexual crime cases promptly, ensure stringent punishment to culprits, TN CM Vijay tells police

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> ordered the police force to promptly register cases against individuals involved in sexual crimes, expeditiously investigate and ensure stringent punishment to the culprits.</p><p>Reviewing the law and order situation along with senior officials on Monday, in the wake of the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/coimbatore">Coimbatore</a>, the Chief Minister directed that those involved in heinous crimes should be dealt with strictly and the suspects awarded severe punishment.</p><p>At the review meeting, he instructed the Advocate General to speed up the trial, ensure precautionary measures and awareness in cases pertaining to crimes against women and children.</p>.Minor girl killed in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore; CM Vijay orders detailed probe, Oppn slams govt.<p>"Sexual assault cases should be tried expeditiously and the culprits given severe punishment by conducting the case properly so as to serve as deterrent to others," Vijay directed the officials, a state government release stated.</p><p>On Sunday, Vijay spoke to the family of the girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed in Coimbatore over the phone, assuring them that justice would be ensured.</p><p>The meeting comes amidst criticism from the opposition of the law and order situation under the new government formed by TVK. Various political parties, including the DMK have been lashing out at the TVK dispensation over an increase in the number of murders and sexual crimes.</p><p>"Crimes such as murder, robbery and sexual assault have been rampant everywhere. More than 30 murders, robberies and sexual assaults have occurred in the 13 days since the new government took charge," <em>PTI</em> reported, quoting a resolution passed by DMK. </p><p>On Monday, Udhayanidhi Stalin attacked the ruling-TVK stating that Tamil Nadu saw 25 murders, 4 double murders, 19 sexual crimes in the past 15 days, stating that the government must "first realize the seriousness of the situation."</p><p>The sexual assault and brutal murder of the child in Coimbatore's Sulur has led to shock and outrage across Tamil Nadu, and chief minister Vijay on Saturday promised strict action following opposition uproar.</p><p>Two men, including an acquaintance of the girl, have been arrested in connection with the incident.</p>