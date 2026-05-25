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Book sexual crime cases promptly, ensure stringent punishment to culprits, TN CM Vijay tells police

At the meeting, he instructed the Advocate General to speed up the trial, ensure precautionary measures in cases pertaining to crimes against women and children.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsCrimeJoseph Vijay

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