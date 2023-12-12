Brawl inside Tamil Nadu's Srirangam Temple; five injured

Chennai: Five people – three temporary staff and two devotees from Andhra Pradesh – were injured after a brawl between them at the Arulmigu Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Tuesday morning.

Since the injured suffered blood injuries, the temple’s Sanctum Sanctorum was closed for about 45 minutes and was reopened only after customary poojas.

The brawl between temporary staff employed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department, which manages the temple, and a group of devotees from Andhra Pradesh who were returning from Kerala after a darshan at Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala happened in the morning hours.