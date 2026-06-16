Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Brother hasn't grown up at all': DMK mounts attack on Congress, calls Rahul Gandhi a 'massive joke'

The DMK has been attacking the Congress consistently ever since the latter left the former to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government in Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 14:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 14:44 IST
India NewsTamil NaduRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsDMK

Follow us on :

Follow Us