'Brother hasn't grown up at all': DMK mounts attack on Congress, calls Rahul Gandhi a 'massive joke'

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>, has stepped up criticism against its former ally, Congress, by calling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> a “massive joke” and accusing him of damaging unity within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and weakening Opposition coordination in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere.</p><p>“We carried the INC on our shoulders when they were fighting for their political survival, only for them to jump ship the second they saw a shiny new toy. It just proves that the "brother" hasn't grown up at all; he's still a massive joke. Don't come running back to us when the tide turns. Good luck surviving,” the DMK IT Wing said in a scathing attack on the Congress. </p><p>The DMK has been attacking the Congress consistently ever since the latter left the former to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government in Tamil Nadu. The Dravidian party is upset that the Congress jumped ship without even informing the party formally and weakened the alliance in the run-up to the elections by raking up power sharing. </p>.Congress to organise SIR Jagrutha Samavesha in Mangaluru on June 23.<p>Not just that, DMK youth wing chief and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin called the Congress a “betrayer” and vowed to never ally with the national party in the future. After the Congress left the alliance, others like VCK, IUML, and Left parties also quit to support the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. </p><p>DMK’s mouthpiece, Murasoli, owned by Udhayanidhi, also tore into Gandhi for his remarks at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting in New Delhi on June 8 where he pitched for unity among opposition parties. </p><p>“Rahul Gandhi has taken a lesson on unity. This enlightenment is late and it is the same Rahul Gandhi who damaged the Opposition unity in every state. Left parties, Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Janata Dal have vehemently criticised Rahul Gandhi’s action that disrupted the unity among opposition parties,” the editorial in Murasoli added. </p><p>The editorial also recalled Rahul Gandhi’s stringent criticism of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the election campaign. </p><p>“Congress had repeatedly worked against the interests of INDIA bloc partners in several states, even when those parties were better placed to challenge the BJP,” the editorial said. </p>