BSP chief K Armstrong's murder: Opposition says law & order has sunk in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The murder of K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), outside his residence in the heart of Chennai has exposed the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state, which also witnessed killings of district-level functionaries of political parties in the past week.

Armstrong (52) was murdered by a six-member gang on Friday night outside his residence in Perambur with the police maintaining that the killing could be a “revenge” in retaliation for the broad daylight murder of Arcot Suresh, a notorious gangster, in August 2023.

As the murder sent shock waves across the state with leaders from all political parties questioning the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the Greater Chennai Police arrested eight people, including close relatives of the slain Suresh.

‘Punnai’ Bala is believed to have confessed that he planned to kill Armstrong on the birthday of Suresh. However, Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) claimed the people detained by the police are not “the real murderers” and demanded that the culprits be arrested soon.