BSP leader Armstrong murder case: Three more suspects arrested

Chennai: Three more persons including a woman advocate have been arrested in connection with the Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong’s murder case, police said on Thursday.

The arrest on Wednesday was made based on the confessions of those already in police custody and phone calls and financial transactions, a senior police official said.

Eleven people have already been arrested in the case and of them a prime suspect, Thiruvengadam, was gunned down on July 14 after he attacked police and attempted to flee when he was taken to a spot to recover the weapons that were used to kill Armstrong.