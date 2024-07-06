BSP leader K Armstrong's murder 'not political', says police; arrests eight suspects

Chennai: The city Police on Saturday said the killing of Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong by a group of assailants was not political in nature and that all angles were being probed.

Eight suspects in the case were nabbed within three hours of the crime on Friday, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore told reporters here.

As many as 10 special teams had been formed under Additional Commissioner of Police (North), Asra Garg, and the officials were carrying out investigations from various angles and looking for the possible involvement of more people in the killing, he said.