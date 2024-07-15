BSP leader murder case: Tamil Nadu Minister justifies police opening fire at suspect

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy on Monday justified the police action in opening fire at a prime suspect in the Bahujan Samaj Party leader murder case and said all those arrested in the case were the real culprits.

Police had no option but to open fire at the murder suspect who attacked them, he said.

"Police can only shoot at and nab the culprits who try to escape after attacking the police. What else can be done?" he asked during a brief interaction with the media here.