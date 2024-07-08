BSP leader’s murder: Chennai's top cop shunted out, A Arun is new police commissioner

Chennai: Three days after state BSP chief K Armstrong was brutally killed, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday shunted out Sandeep Rai Rathore as Chennai Police Commissioner and replaced him with senior officer A Arun.

Rathore, who had on July 6 claimed that the law and order situation in the city was fine despite the murder of the state leader of a national party, was posted as DGP (Training), Police Training College, Chennai.

The transfer comes in the wake of the DMK dispensation coming under an intense attack from Opposition parties and some of its own allies who flagged the failing law and order situation in the state.

A Arun, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) will be the new Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, which is likely to witness a revamp in the wake of the murder. Arun, who had served in several L&O posts in the past, will be replaced by another seasoned officer S Davidson Devasirvatham as ADGP (L&O) in the police headquarters