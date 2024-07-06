BSP's Tamil Nadu president hacked to death: Who was K Armstrong?

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong died after he was hacked by a six-member gang near his house in Chennai.
Police said that the two-wheeler-borne gang attacked Armstrong with knives near his house in Perambur, inflicting grievous injuries on him and fled.
Armstrong died on the way to the hospital.
Who was K Armstrong?
- Armstrong (52) was a professional advocate and the Tamil Nadu chief of the BSP.
- He was a former councillor of Chennai Corporation in 2006 and completed his LLB degree in 2009 from the Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.
- Armstrong, in 2011, contested from the Kolathur constituency and despite receiving substantial support from the people, he lost the polls.
- Born in a Dalit family, he was known for working for the rights of Dalits and the underprivileged.
Mayawati demands punishment for the killers
Taking to X (formerly known was Twitter), BSP supremo Mayawati wrote, "The gruesome killing of Mr. K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty (sic)."
The gruesome killing of Mr. K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty.— Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 5, 2024
The police have formed 10 teams to crack the case, Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner (North) said on Friday.
At least eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, the senior police official said.
"We have secured eight suspects so far. This is a preliminary investigation. So, after some time, a clear and better picture will emerge with more facts and circumstances coming to light," he said.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that those involved in Armstrong's killing have been arrested in a midnight operation.
The CM said that he was shocked and anguished over Armstrong's death.
பகுஜன் சமாஜ் கட்சியின் மாநிலத் தலைவர் திரு. ஆம்ஸ்ட்ராங் அவர்கள் படுகொலை செய்யப்பட்ட சம்பவம் பேரதிர்ச்சியையும் பெரும் வருத்தத்தையும் அளிக்கிறது. கொலையில் சம்பந்தப்பட்டவர்களைக் காவல்துறை இரவோடு இரவாகக் கைது செய்திருக்கிறது.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 6, 2024
திரு. ஆம்ஸ்ட்ராங் அவர்களை இழந்து வாடும் அவரது கட்சியினர்,…
In a post on X, the CM wrote, "Bahujan Samaj Party state president Mr. Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police arrested those involved in the murder overnight."
"I would like to convey my deepest condolences to all of Armstrong's party, family, relatives and friends who are bereaved, and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law."
பகுஜன் சமாஜ் கட்சியின் தமிழ்நாடு மாநிலத் தலைவர் திரு. @BSPArmstrong அவர்கள் சென்னை பெரம்பூர் பகுதியில் மர்ம நபர்களால் வெட்டிப் படுகொலை செய்யப்பட்டார் என்ற செய்திகேட்டு மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும் துயருமுற்றேன்.— Edappadi K Palaniswami - Say No To Drugs & DMK (@EPSTamilNadu) July 5, 2024
திரு. ஆர்ம்ஸ்ட்ராங் அவர்களை இழந்து வாடும் பகுஜன் சமாஜ் கட்சியின் தேசியத்…
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also tweeted, "Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu state president Mr. @BSPArmstrong I was shocked and saddened to hear the news that he was hacked to death by unknown persons in Chennai's Perambur area. "
Slamming DMK, Palaniswami further wrote, "If the state president of a national party is assassinated, what is the point of criticizing law and order in the DMK regime? How do criminals get the courage to kill? I strongly condemn the Vidya DMK chief who has pushed law and order to such a level that crimes are committed without fear of police, government or the law."
A post-mortem on Armstrong's body was conducted at a government hospital on Saturday.
Supporters of Armstrong and BSP workers staged a protest outside the hospital, demanding a CBI probe into the killing.
The continued protest by Armstrong's supporters outside the hospital, located opposite to the Chennai Central railway station, affected traffic movement on the busy Poonamalle road.
The protesters were later removed, and some were detained by the police.
(With PTI inputs)