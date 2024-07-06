BSP's Tamil Nadu president hacked to death: Who was K Armstrong?

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong died after he was hacked by a six-member gang near his house in Chennai.

Police said that the two-wheeler-borne gang attacked Armstrong with knives near his house in Perambur, inflicting grievous injuries on him and fled.

Armstrong died on the way to the hospital.

Who was K Armstrong?

- Armstrong (52) was a professional advocate and the Tamil Nadu chief of the BSP.

- He was a former councillor of Chennai Corporation in 2006 and completed his LLB degree in 2009 from the Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.

- Armstrong, in 2011, contested from the Kolathur constituency and despite receiving substantial support from the people, he lost the polls.

- Born in a Dalit family, he was known for working for the rights of Dalits and the underprivileged.