Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'C Joseph Vijay ennum naan...': TVK President assumes office as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

As he uttered “C Joseph Vijay ennum naan…” the crowd erupted in celebration, and he stunned everyone by delivering the entire oath at once, without paper.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndiaVijayTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us