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Cancel Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict’s enrolment as lawyer: Congress MP writes to President

Perarivalan pursued law after he was released from jail in May 2022. He enrolled as an advocate on Monday.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduDroupadi MurmuRajiv Gandhi Assassination

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