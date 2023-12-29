'Captain' Vijayakanth laid to rest at DMDK headquarters

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Tamil superstars Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan and prominent personalities from several fields paid their last respects to Vijayakanth at the island grounds.

The final procession which began from Island Grounds at 2 pm took about four hours to reach Koyambedu, a distance of 10 km, as people stood on both sides of the Poonamallee High Road, one of the busiest stretches in the city, to take a look at Vijayakanth’s body.

As people raised slogans like ‘Long Live Captain’, Vijayakanth’s children stood with folded hands atop the vehicle and accepted people’s love. Thousands of people who waited outside the party headquarters switched on the lights on their phones as the vehicle carrying Vijayakanth’s casket passed them.

The founder of Desiya Dravida Murpokku Kazhagam (DMDK), which once challenged the Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK with impressive vote percentage in the first few elections, was keeping unwell for the past few years.

Vijayakanth is the only actor in Tamil Nadu, where politics and the film industry has an intricate connection, to have displayed the rare guts to challenge the supremacy of Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa by launching his own party when they were super-active in politics.

An unconventional politician, Vijayakanth, at one point, was considered as a viable alternative to the Dravidian majors – DMK and AIADMK. A series of setbacks and his failing health sunk the party whose vote percentage came down to 0.45 per cent from 10.3 per cent in just about 12 years.