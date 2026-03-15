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Carnatic musician Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh named for Sangita Kalanidhi award

Jayanthi has also worked on collaborative performances with many musical greats, including the late Ustad Zakir Hussain.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 07:51 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 07:51 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCarnatic musicMusicianVeena

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