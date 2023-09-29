Cauvery row: Cordial ties between states will help linguistic minorities live without fear, says TN Minister Duraimurugan

Karnataka's uncompromising stand on sharing Cauvery water with lower riparian states does not augur well for amity between states, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said and remarked that linguistic minorities can live without fear only when cordiality prevailed among the neighbouring states.

Also, he termed as 'unwarranted,' the ruckus created by pro-Kannada groups at the press conference of Tamil actor Siddharth in Bengaluru, over the Cauvery issue.