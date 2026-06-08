CBI registers case into allegations of a scam in TANGEDCO

<p>Chennai: Acting on a direction from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madras-high-court">Madras High Court</a>, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case into allegations of Rs 397 crore scam in procuring distribution transformers during the tenure of V Senthil Balaji as the Minister for Electricity from 2021 and 2023. </p><p>The case was filed on a complaint filed by Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption NGO, alleging corruption in TANGEDCO. </p><p>In April, the Madras High Court ordered a CBI investigation. </p><p>In its petition, the NGO said it analysed 10 tenders floated between 2021 and 2023 for the procurement of 45,800 distribution transformers, whose value of is Rs 1,182.88 crore. </p> .Supreme Court refuses to interfere with CBI probe ordered into transformer procurement in Tamil Nadu.<p>Arappor Iyakkam said that in seven of the 10 tenders, there was clear evidence of unjust enrichment to the contractors through collusive bidding and cartelisation and resultant loss to the tune of Rs 397 crore.</p><p>In the court petition, the NGO sought registration of a case against Senthil Balaji, who is out on bail in a case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister during the 2011-2016 tenure of the AIADMK government.</p>