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CBI registers case into allegations of a scam in TANGEDCO

The case was filed on a complaint filed by Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption NGO, alleging corruption in TANGEDCO.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsCBITamil NaduMadras High Court

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