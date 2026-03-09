Menu
CBI summons TVK chief Vijay on 10 March for further questioning on Karur stampede

Officials said that the CBI has been able to acquire material that require further questioning and clarifications from the actor. A new notice has been served to him.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 07:24 IST
Published 09 March 2026, 07:24 IST
