<p>Chennai: 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and praises for BJP rent the air inside and outside Kamalalayam, the headquarters of Tamil Nadu BJP, as television screens flashed that C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 17th Vice President of the country. </p><p>Soon, celebrations started with TN BJP general secretary (organisation) Kesava Vinayagam and other senior leaders like Karu Nagarajan distributing sweets to cadres and sharing their joy. </p>.NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan trounces Sudershan Reddy 452-300 in Vice President polls that saw cross-voting.<p>Radhakrishnan was the chief of Tamil Nadu BJP from 2004 to 2006 and served as MP from Coimbatore twice in 1998 and 1999. Kesava Vinayagam and Nagarajan also joined the cadres in raising slogans praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. </p><p>The celebrations were grand as Radhakrishnan hails from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu. TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran joined the celebrations at around 8 pm and distributed sweets to senior leaders and cadres. Similar celebrations were also held in Tiruppur and Coimbatore.</p>