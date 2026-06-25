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Centre approves Rs 530 crore for intelligent transport system in Chennai

Accordingly, the Centre has received a loan from Japan International Corporation towards the project.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 11:10 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 11:10 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTransport

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