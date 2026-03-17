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Centre clears excavations in eight sites in Tamil Nadu

The permission comes weeks after Chief Minister M K Stalin nudged the Centre to grant the approval at the earliest.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 14:23 IST
India NewsTamil NaduExcavationTamil Nadu News

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