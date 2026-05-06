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Centre hopeful of PM SHRI rollout in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu; letters to be sent soon

The PM SHRI scheme aims to develop over 14,500 schools across the country as exemplar institutions showcasing the implementation of NEP 2020.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 10:40 IST
India NewsTamil NaduWest BengalNEP

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