Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Centre's goal is to develop Tamil Nadu, says PM Modi after inaugurating Rs 4,400 crore worth projects in Madurai

Tamil Nadu, he said, has a rich history, and historic sites such as Adichanallur will be developed into global heritage destinations.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 11:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 11:45 IST
India NewsTamil NaduPM ModiMadurai

Follow us on :

Follow Us