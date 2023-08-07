Chennai court allows ED to take five-day custody of Senthil Balaji

Hours after the Supreme Court verdict, a local court here on Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) five-day custody of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in June in connection with a 2015 cash-for-jobs scam.
The Principal Sessions Court in Chennai allowed custodial interrogation of Balaji till August 12. Armed with the court order, ED officials reached Puzhal Prison to interrogate Balaji.
Balaji, who is now a minister without portfolio in Chief Minister M K Stalin’s cabinet, was arrested by the ED on June 14 in the alleged cash-for-job scam.
However, he was taken to the Government Omandurar Hospital after he complained of chest pain and later admitted to a private hospital where he underwent a bypass surgery. He is now in Puzhal Central Prison.
On Saturday, the ED said searches at nine locations linked to Balaji have led to the recovery of unaccounted cash and “unexplained property documents” of land parcels.
The raids were conducted in nine locations in Karur in western Tamil Nadu connected to Balaji.
ED initiated investigation on the basis of three FIRs registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai, related to the cash-for-jobs scam.
“During the search, cash amounting to Rs. 22 Lakhs and unaccounted Valuables worth Rs. 16.6 Lakhs along with unexplained property documents for 60 land parcels has been found and seized,” the ED said.
Balaji’s arrest by the ED also led to a major political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with Governor R N Ravi “dismissing” him from the Council of Ministers, only to put on abeyance his decision within a few hours. The Governor’s action came after Stalin refused to drop Balaji from the cabinet, arguing mere registration of a case doesn’t make anyone guilty.
Stalin, while “disregarding” the communication from the Governor, said only the CM has the right to induct or dismiss a minister.