india tamil nadu

Chennai firm gifts 28 cars, 29 bikes to employees

A variety of brand new cars ranging from Hyundai, Tata, Maruti Suzuki and Mercedes Benz were presented to the employees as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 14:04 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 14:04 IST
India News Tamil Nadu Chennai

