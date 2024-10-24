Chennai meth lab run by chemistry, engineering students busted, 7 arrested: Report

<p>In a shocking event, seven students in Chennai were arrested for running a meth lab in one of their homes. As per a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/chennai-cops-bust-meth-lab-run-by-chemistry-engineering-graduates/articleshow/114519459.cms">report </a>by <em>The Times Of India</em>, an MSc student, four recently graduated with degrees in robotic engineering and two others cooked methamphetamine at home.</p><p>The police arrested them on Wednesday in Chennai's Kodungaiyur. </p><p>When the police reached the location for investigation, the parents informed they believed the students were working on academic research.</p><p>Upon investigation, the officials found out that the group was preparing meth and later were sent to judicial custody.</p>.YouTuber Irfan controversy: Tamil Nadu bars private hospital from patient care for 10 days.<p>The Anti-Drug Intelligence Unit (ADIU) have seized 250 grams of meth and confiscated mobile phones, chemical weighing machine, jars, lab equipment, test tubes, pipettes, burettes and raw chemicals, as reported by <em>TOI</em>.</p><p>The report stated that the investigation was carried after a tip-off and the police have suspected a criminal link to other cities as well. </p><p>All the arrested students are in their early twenties of which five are students while three others are their friends. </p><p>The publication quoting a police official said that the ADIU team is keeping a track of the case of drug peddling. "We are investigating how long they have been in operation," the official said.</p><p>Further they said that only one of the students have knowledge in chemistry while others have helped in procuring chemicals, and apparatus from online portals and pharmaceutical places, the publication reported. </p>