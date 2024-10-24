Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Chennai meth lab run by chemistry, engineering students busted, 7 arrested: Report

The Anti-Drug Intelligence Unit (ADIU) have seized 250 grams of meth and confiscated mobile phones, chemical weighing machine, jars, lab equipment, test tubes, pipettes, burettes and raw chemicals.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 07:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 07:13 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCrimeChennaiTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us