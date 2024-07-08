Chennai Police Commissioner transferred days after state BSP chief K Armstrong's murder

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred Sandeep Rai Rathore as Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai and replaced him with senior IPS officer A Arun.

Arun is presently Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order.

According to a Home (SC) Department order by Principal Secretary P Amudha, Arun was being posted as "ADGP/Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police vice Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore, IPS by downgrading the post of DGP/CoP.."

Rathore has been now appointed as DGP, Police Training College, Chennai vice Rajeev Kumar, IPS.