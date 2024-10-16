Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Chennai slowly starts to recover from heavy rains; suburbs still under water

With no fresh rainfall due to weakening of the Depression that was predicted to drench the city and its neighbour districts for another day, Chennai slowly began to recover.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 15:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 15:03 IST
India NewsrainsTamil NaduChennai

Follow us on :

Follow Us