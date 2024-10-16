Chennai slowly starts to recover from heavy rains; suburbs still under water

<p>Chennai: This metropolis was limping back to normalcy on Wednesday after receiving record rains in just 24 hours. </p><p>With no fresh rainfall due to weakening of the Depression that was predicted to drench the city and its neighbour districts for another day, Chennai slowly began to recover.</p><p>Though the situation in the capital city looked better, things weren’t quite rosy in north Chennai as many localities like Avadi, Red Hills, and Sholavaram in neighbouring Tiruvallur district were still under water. People were confined to their marooned homes for the second consecutive day. </p> .<p>Chief Minister M K Stalin claimed that the “damage” due to the heavy rains was “minimalised” due to the efforts taken by the administration after the MeT Department issued a Red Alert for Wednesday. </p><p>Though weathermen’s prediction that the city and its neighbouring districts will be pounded by rains on Wednesday, several localities only received about 30 cm rainfall in just 24 hours ending Tuesday night. </p> <p>Sholavaram, Red Hills, and Avadi received 30 cm, 28 cm, and 25.5 cm in 24 hours ending 6 am on Wednesday. People in these localities were still struggling going about their routine even as the administration mounted efforts to reach relief to them. All subways in Chennai were cleared of water and arterial roads too remained commutable even as they remained deserted due to a public holiday announced by the government. </p> .<p>“As soon as the 'red alert' about heavy rain was received, we took all precautionary measures and faced it with help from people. Rainwater in most places has been drained out. We will continue with our field work without interruption until the rainwater is completely removed,” Stalin wrote on X.</p> . <p>The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) was mulling using drones to supply food to people in marooned areas. The government also announced that food at Amma Canteens will be provided free of cost on Wednesday and Thursday, while food packets were also distributed to the needy. </p><p>As the city was recovering from the rains, the weathermen had good news for the citizens by giving a hint that Depression seen about 200 kms east of Chennai was weakening. </p><p>“Very poor structure with bulk of convection seen over land leaving only the lower circulation over water. More weakening is likely as it heads closer to the South AP coast. Mostly a quiet night likely for Chennai,” Srikanth, a weather blogger, said. </p> <p>Another independent weather blogger, Pradeep John, said normal monsoon rains will continue for the next few days with sharp intense spells. </p><p>“The Depression’s (which will weaken later today) influence in Chennai and its neighbouring districts, and north TN will continue till October 18,” he added.</p>