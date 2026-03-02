<p>Chennai: Devotion meets innovation at the Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple here as a silent, five-motor mechanical elephant breaks free from the heavy chains of captivity, marking a high-tech shift in Tamil Nadu's religious landscape.</p>.<p>Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonu-sood">Sonu Sood</a> and his son Ayaan, in collaboration with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/peta">PETA India</a> and People for Cattle in India, gifted the temple a life-size robotic elephant named Airavatham to ensure that sacred rituals no longer require the suffering of live animals.</p>.<p>The three-meter-tall fiberglass creation was unveiled on Monday by B S Reddy, Chief General Manager of the Ordnance Clothing Factory, amid the rhythmic beats of Chenda Melam and Nadaswaram.</p>.<p>Weighing 500 kg and standing on a mobile wheelbase, the mechanical tusker can shake its head, swish its tail, and spray water, providing a realistic experience for devotees without the safety risks or ethical concerns associated with captive elephants.</p>.<p>Sood, known for his philanthropic efforts, noted that divinity shines brightest when devotion and kindness walk together.</p>.<p>His son Ayaan, a PETA India Compassionate Youth Award winner, emphasised that the initiative allows real elephants to remain with their families in the jungle.</p>.<p>This donation marks the 21st robotic elephant deployed by PETA India across the country and the second such installation in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Temple Chairman S S Murugan welcomed the move, stating that the shrine has formally committed to never owning or hiring live animals. </p>