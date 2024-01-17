Chennai’s Pallikaranai marsh and Ennore Creek to be restored

The zone is already under threat due to pollution from heavily-polluting industries in the vicinity.

Jayaram Venkatesan, whose NGO Arappor Iyakkam has been at the forefront of demanding that encroachments be removed, said the government should first restore about 1,000 acres of vacant land, which are classified into different categories for use by various institutions, into marshland.

“This is the first step. The remaining land should be converted as marshland besides clearing encroachments areas where there is major blockage. Once there is a free movement of water, the chances of flooding will come down. The government should also revoke conversion of marshlands into land for other uses granted after 2015 to ensure that the wetlands are protected,” Venkatesan told DH.

G Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal told DH that this was the first time that a coastal restoration mission has been taken up with specific mention of Pallikaranai and Ennore whose vulnerability was visible during the recent floods. “These two ecologically sensitive zones were neglected for a long time and it is a welcome step that they will be given attention now. I am very hopeful about the success of the mission with community participation,” he added.

As part of the mission, a Special Purpose Vehicle, Tamil Nadu Blue Carbon Agency, will be set up to ensure focused attention on preservation and restoration of coastal ecosystems, including mangroves, corals, seagrass and salt marshes.

The coastal restoration mission will be implemented with World Bank assistance at an estimated cost of Rs.2,000 crore in the next 5 years which will aim at a holistic integration of various sectors to drive a resilient and circular blue economy, enhance local livelihoods, and capacities for a greener future.

Officials said the Pollution Abatement component of the mission will focus on the management and reduction of plastic waste in coastal and marine environments. “This approach emphasizes promotion of plastic circularity through an ecosystem-centered strategy,” an official said.

Key activities like identification of plastic waste hotspots, undertaking strategic initiatives to prevent and combat marine pollution by investing in river systems, development of a digital waste exchange platform aimed at connecting collection facilities and facilitating development of climate smart coastal villages, will also be taken up.