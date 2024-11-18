Home
Chennanoor excavation site is latest crown in Tamil civilisation

As many as 327 artefacts have been unearthed from 10 trenches since excavation began in June this year along with seven other locations, including Keeladi near Madurai.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 02:48 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 02:48 IST
India NewsTamil Nadu

