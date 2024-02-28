Chinese flag in DMK’s ISRO ad; PM Modi calls it ‘insult’ to scientists

“This is the right time to punish the DMK for all its misdeeds,” Modi added.

Annamalai alleged that DMK was the reason why the Satish Dhawan Space Centre is today in Andhra Pradesh, and not in Tamil Nadu, and accused the then government of insulting scientists. “This was the treatment our country’s space programme received 60 years ago. DMK hasn't changed much & has only become worse!,” he added.

ISRO scientists said the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport will help save fuel as satellites launched from here can directly travel towards south unlike those launched from Sriharikota, which fly in the southeast direction after liftoff from the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre to avoid flying over Sri Lanka and takes a sharp manoeuvre towards the South Pole.

ISRO chief S Somanath said the spaceport will launch small satellites in two years’ time.

With Kanimozhi on the stage at the event in Thoothukudi, Modi accused the UPA government of not having the courage to take steps for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

“The projects that I have brought today were people's demands for decades, but UPA never cared about it. But today, this Sevak has come here to write the destiny of this state,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the DMK and Congress are hell-bent on dividing the nation.

“DMK does not work, yet comes first to hoard credits. They give new names to our initiatives and call it theirs,” the Prime Minister further accused. At the public meeting in Tirunelveli, Modi, once again, invoked AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran in an apparent bid to woo the party’s vote bank.

Modi also criticised the DMK for its comments that there is no connection between Lord Ram and Tamil Nadu and tore into the party MPs for skipping a discussion in Parliament on the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.