City court extends former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's remand

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 13:15 IST

Chennai: A sessions court on Monday extended former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till July 30. He was arrested by the ED last year in a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till July 30.

Published 29 July 2024, 13:15 IST
India NewsTamil Nadu

