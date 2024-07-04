City court extends remand of former minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai: A sessions court on Thursday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till July 8. He was arrested by the ED last year in a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till July 8.

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, both sides completed their arguments on the two petitions filed by Senthil Balaji. He had sought to furnish the missing documents in "Relied Upon Document Nos-16 and 17"-copies of counterfoil challans relating to his account that were collected by the Enforcement Directorate in its investigation, to him.