Chennai court extends remand of former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai: A sessions court on Thursday extended former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till September 13. Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case.
Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till September 13.
When the case came up for hearing, Harish Kumar (Listed Witness-1), an official of the City Union Bank, who was formerly its Karur branch manager, was cross-examined by the Defense counsel Gouthaman.
The judge posted to September 13, further hearing of the case.
Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister (2011-15) during the then AIADMK regime.
