City court orders issuing notice to ED on Senthil Balaji's discharge plea

Later, the court extended Balaji's remand till March 4, after the former minister was produced before it by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here.

The DMK leader was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

His resignation as a Minister from the M K Stalin-led state cabinet was accepted by Governor RN Ravi last week.