City court to pronounce orders on Senthil Balaji's bail plea on Jan 12

ED counsel Sundaresan submitted that all the contentions now raised in the petition were already argued and this court passed a reasoned order, dismissing the same. The first bail petition was filed prior to filling of the complaint and it was dismissed.

The second bail application was filed after filing of the complaint and furnishing a copy of the same to the accused, it was also dismissed on merits. This was the third bail application on the same ground and hence, it cannot be considered by the court, he added.