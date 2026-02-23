Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

CM M K Stalin has betrayed Tamil Nadu, Sri Lankan Tamils, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

He said the people have made up their minds to dislodge the DMK regime in the upcoming Assembly election, and install the AIADMK government.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 06:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 06:42 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSri LankaIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK

Follow us on :

Follow Us